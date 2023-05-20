US General Milley and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine exchanged forecasts on Ukraine

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) of the United States Armed Forces General Mark Milley and

General Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), discussed the current situation in Ukraine. This was announced by the official representative of the KNS Colonel David Butler, reports TASS.

The conversation between the two generals took place on May 19 by telephone.

During the conversation, Milli and Zaluzhny shared their forecasts and assessments about the combat situation during the Russian special military operation. The American general reaffirmed to his colleague the position of “unshakable support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Earlier, Milli doubted that the end of the conflict in Ukraine would happen this year. He stressed that it would be very difficult for both Moscow and Kyiv to achieve their political goals.