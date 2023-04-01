Home page politics

A US general has called for tougher action against Iranian militias. Syria was also an issue at a nuclear meeting between Iran and Russia.

Washington – After being on a US base in Syria a person was killed by a drone strike, the USA carried out several airstrikes on Friday (March 24). A total of 19 people are said to have been killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Those killed are said to be Iran-Loyal militia and Syrian government troops act like them German press agency dpa writes. The US Army General Mark Milley then publicly spoke out in favor of a “hard” attack on the Quds Force (foreign unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards) by America, as the news portal Al monitor reported.

USA in Syria: Since 2015 in the anti-terrorist operation

In 2015, US troops were deployed to Syria to help fight the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. On Friday (March 31), a military adviser to the Revolutionary Guards in Syria was killed in an Israeli air strike, as did the dpa reported.

It wasn’t until January that the US shared with Israel held the largest joint military exercise to date. According to the Jewish general The exercise took place against the background of growing tensions with Iran. The German weekly quotes Israeli head of state Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that it is a common goal of the USA and Israel to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Nuclear meeting: Russia and Iran meet for nuclear talks

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia discussed the future of the nuclear talks in Moscow on Wednesday (March 29). In addition to Iran’s nuclear program, the meeting between Sergei Lavrov and Hussein Amirabdollahian is said to have also dealt with the situation in Syria.

After the US under donald trump withdrawn from the international nuclear agreement in 2018, Tehran also gradually reversed the restrictions. Iran is believed to be enriching uranium with high purity levels that are just below the 90 percent suitable for nuclear weapons. It was not until early March that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, agreed in Tehran to monitor Iran’s nuclear program more closely.

USA: Military action against Iran conceivable to prevent nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden announced in December last year that he would also take military action against Iran if diplomacy and sanctions failed. “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons capability,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Iran is currently enriching 60 percent uranium at the Fordo plant around 180 kilometers south of the capital Tehran. In the Vienna Agreement of 2015, Iran was only allowed an enrichment of less than four percent. However, during an inspection, IAEA experts also found traces of 84 percent uranium in Fordo. Iran spoke of unintentional outliers.

According to IAEA chief Grossi, Iran has enough uranium for several nuclear weapons if current stocks were to be further enriched. Because of the exponential enrichment curve, 60 percent material could be brought up to 90 percent very quickly, like that dpa writes. (Lucas Maier)