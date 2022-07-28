The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States recorded a contraction of 0.9% in the second quarter of this year, in annualized terms, according to the first reading of the indicator released this Thursday, 28, by the country’s Department of Commerce.

As economic activity shrank 1.6% in the first three months of the year, the world’s largest economy had two consecutive quarters of contraction, a criterion normally used by economists to define a technical recession.

The result contradicted the median of forecasts from analysts consulted by the Broadcast projections, which pointed to growth of 0.4%. The data, however, is within the range of estimates, which ranged from a reduction of 1.5% to an increase of 1.5%.

The US Commerce Department also reported that the consumer spending price index (PCE) rose at an annualized rate of 7.1% between April and June, replicating the performance of the first quarter. The PCE core, which disregards food and energy prices, increased 4.4% in the same range, after rising 5.2% in the previous quarter.