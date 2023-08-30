Increase is 0.1 percentage point in relation to the 1st quarter; government predicted growth of 2.4% in the 1st estimate

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the United States grew by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter of 2023 compared to the 1st quarter, when the index stood at 2%. According to the 2nd estimate of the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis), the increase was 0.1 percentage point. Here’s the full of the report (1 MB, in English).

In the 1st estimate, the BEA predicted growth of 2.4% in annualized terms.

“The updated estimates mainly reflected downward revisions to private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment, which were partially offset by an upward revision to state and local government spending.”says the report on the new forecast.

The official US GDP result for the 2nd quarter of 2023 will be released on September 29th.