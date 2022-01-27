US GDP grew 5.7% in 2021, the highest rate since 1984

The gross domestic product (GDP) of USA it grew 5.7 percent in 2021, its biggest increase since 1984, according to a preliminary Commerce Department estimate released Thursday.

In the fourth quarter, growth was 6.9 percent, much stronger than expected. Also, consumption by households, which make up nearly three-quarters of the US economy, rose 7.9 percent last year.

AFP

