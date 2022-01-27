Thursday, January 27, 2022
US GDP grew 5.7% in 2021, the highest rate since 1984

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World Europe
Exports

The Commerce Department published its preliminary estimate on Thursday (file photo).

Photo:

THE TIME / Courtesy

The Commerce Department published its preliminary estimate on Thursday (file photo).

In the fourth quarter, growth was 6.9 percent, according to the Commerce Department.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of USA it grew 5.7 percent in 2021, its biggest increase since 1984, according to a preliminary Commerce Department estimate released Thursday.

(Read here: Gun owners would have to pay for an insurance policy in California)

In the fourth quarter, growth was 6.9 percent, much stronger than expected. Also, consumption by households, which make up nearly three-quarters of the US economy, rose 7.9 percent last year.

(Also: United States: who will Joe Biden nominate for the Supreme Court?)

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

More news

– The US and NATO reject Russia’s demands on Ukraine, what comes next?
– Russia believes there is little reason for optimism in US responses.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

