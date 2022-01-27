US GDP grew 5.7% in 2021, the highest rate since 1984

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Commerce Department published its preliminary estimate on Thursday (file photo).
THE TIME / Courtesy
The Commerce Department published its preliminary estimate on Thursday (file photo).
In the fourth quarter, growth was 6.9 percent, according to the Commerce Department.
January 27, 2022, 09:38 AM
The gross domestic product (GDP) of USA it grew 5.7 percent in 2021, its biggest increase since 1984, according to a preliminary Commerce Department estimate released Thursday.
In the fourth quarter, growth was 6.9 percent, much stronger than expected. Also, consumption by households, which make up nearly three-quarters of the US economy, rose 7.9 percent last year.
AFP
