Of the raid against Houthi positions in Yemen Italy “was warned by the allies several hours in advance, but was not asked to take part in themilitary operation“. Sources from Palazzo Chigi point this out, explaining that the statement put in black and white was submitted to Rome to give the go-ahead to the attack launched by USA and Great Britain after the militiamen supported byIran they defied the warning not to continue their raids in the Red Seabut Italy chose not to sign it. Rome -operating in the Atalanta mission with one of its frigates- continues to work for keep tensions low in the Red Sea and is involved in the European coalition to guarantee the free movement of ships, the same sources point out.

''We were informed by the United States several hours in advance of tonight's attackis against the Houthis in Yemen, but ''Italy did not participate in this attack because we cannot carry out war actions without a debate in Parliament''. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani explained this in a press point in Rimini, underlining the ''Italy's political support for this action which is to defend international maritime traffic''. ''We have signed a document in favor of freedom of navigation'', Tajani recalled, adding that ''we are fighting politically for free maritime circulation''.

Meanwhile the European Union has “begun the process” to establish a naval “mission” in the waters leading to the Suez Canal, but “nLet's not comment on the different phases“decision-making and on “exchanges with member states”, given that “everything is confidential until a decision is taken”. This was said by a spokesperson for EU foreign policy, regarding the document reported this morning by La Stampa, which speaks of a possible EU naval mission in the Red Sea, perhaps extended to the waters of Gulf of Omanup to the Strait of Hormuz, once again counter attacks on merchant ships by the Yemeni Houthis, which put navigation between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean at risk. The process for “proposing, discussing and agreeing any EU mission is confidential and does not take place in public”, she concludes.

The situation on the Red Sea worsened tonight with an unprecedented joint attack by USA and UK who bombed the Houthis. The offensive was very strong and also involved the Yemeni capital Sana'a. The military initiative came after that the militants defied the warning not to continue their raids in the Red Sea. The attack was attended by allies such as Holland, Australia, Canada and Bahrain. They provide logistics and intelligence. Tomahawk aircraft and missiles were used for the attacks. The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he authorized the attacks after an emergency meeting of his government. The Houthis, close to Iran, control much of Yemen. They have recently increased missile and drone attacks in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa. They target commercial ships they think are linked to Israel. They act in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

