In the war against Ukraine, Russia uses Iranian Shahed drones. Now the United States has apparently succeeded in investigating the drones.

Kyiv – It is already known that Iran and Russia are close friends and that Iranian drones are being used in the Ukraine war. But now there is bad news for Tehran: according to new information, the USA has gained access to the wreckage of the drones shot down in Ukraine and has examined them. The US could now use the knowledge gained from this, together with its ally Ukraine, in the fight against Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin.

US gains access to Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine

Russia repeatedly uses drones in the Ukraine war to destroy the country’s infrastructure. Shahed-136 aircraft are used, which Russia, according to official sources, bought from Iran before the war. But drones were apparently also supplied during the war. Shahed drones are said to fly very low and have little metal, making them very difficult for radar and sensors to detect. This could change now.

This undated photo, released by the Ukrainian military’s Directorate of Strategic Communications, shows the wreckage of an Iranian Shahed drone that was shot down near Kupiansk, Ukraine. © dpa

Like the US newspaper Washington Post According to two anonymous US officials, the US government has been investigating the Iranian drones to get more information about the structure and technology of the unmanned aerial vehicles. The knowledge gained from this could now help the USA and Ukraine to find them better in the future and eliminate them before they can do any damage.

According to the authorities, the dangerous Shahed-136 drones are said to have targeted power plants and utilities in an attack on Kyiv this week and killed at least four people. Previously, Tehran’s president denied directly supporting Russia in the war and claimed to have sold the drones to Russia before the war. But there were already doubts about it. These are now growing steadily. According to the Washington Post The White House on Thursday confirmed earlier reports that Tehran had sent advisers to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine to provide technical guidance to operators.

Iran directly involved in the war by providing arms

In addition, National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby also told reporters that a “relatively small number” of Iranian trainers and technicians are in Crimea to act as a sort of assistant “to help the Russians [die Drohnen] with better lethality”.

In the past, the US is said to have investigated weapons used by Iranian proxy groups in conflicts in the Middle East. It is not known exactly how the United States gained access to the drones shot down in Ukraine. However, they are now working to understand and take advantage of Iranian drones. (na)