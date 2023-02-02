US troops will have access to four additional military bases in the Philippines, the US Department of Defense reports. The additional access comes under a 2014 pact known as EDCA that allows US troops to rotate through Philippine bases. It also allows the US military to store defense equipment and supplies at those bases.
