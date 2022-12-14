Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

The actions of the “last generation” cost a lot of money, if only because of the fines. The climate activists collect donations, but they are also supported by a powerful US fund.

Berlin/Munich – For weeks, the “Last Generation” has been drawing attention to the climate crisis with controversial disruptive actions: They stick themselves to main roads with superglue or throw mashed potatoes at works of art. In Berlin and Munich, climate adhesive campaigns have not stopped for days, causing a great stir, but also hours of traffic jams and chaos.

Protest action of the “Last Generation”: Two climate activists stuck themselves on the street in Munich on Wednesday (December 14). © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Over 65,000 euros for fee notifications: climate stickers are dependent on donations

But the protest costs money: not only superglue, mashed potatoes and banners have to be paid for. Apparently, the notices of fees from the police are the main factor. “We collect 65,070 euros for adhesive costs and fines,” writes the “Last Generation” during a fundraising campaign on the platform GoFundMe. “The chunk of fee notices issued by the Berlin police has meanwhile increased to 340.”

So far, 977 donors have contributed to paying for this “batzen”. More than 73,000 euros were raised (as of December 14, 2022). About the platform start next the activists have already collected more than 25,000 euros for accommodation in Berlin. According to the activists, these are necessary for their campaigns for a speed limit and the 9-euro ticket, “peaceful, determined disruptive actions” are planned.

US foundation in California gives money to “Last Generation” – “Only intended for permitted things”

But there is another source of money than your own fundraising: Private foundations also finance organizations like the “Last Generation”. According to several sources, this is primarily the US Climate Energency Fund (CEF), which was founded in California just two years ago. On its homepage it says: “We support the courageous activists who are drawing public attention to the climate emergency.”

The US Foundation has noisy morning post paid out four million euros to 39 international climate protection organizations in 2022. This also includes the “Last Generation”: On your website the group says that CEF funds much of their awareness-raising and educational work, as well as recruiting new activists. At a request from Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA There was initially no response from the activists regarding further details of the financing.

Compared to the daily mirror A spokeswoman for the “Last Generation” explained that the money from the US fund would not pay for any specific actions, nor for penalties or court costs. Martha Krumpeck, member of the “Last Generation Austria”, is also supported by The standard quoted: “The money is only intended for permitted things, such as producing banners or to cover the living expenses of the members.”

“Climate Energency Fund” finances “Last Generation” – who is behind it

Margaret Klein Salamon (36), the founder of CEF, believes that civil disobedience is a tried and tested means of fighting for climate protection. “We need to support young organizations that have an ambitious vision and plan to grow fast, to build power,” the New Yorker wrote in a 2016 essay. Opposite to Yahoo Finance Salamon said her fund makes “strategic investments in new organizations like the ‘Last Generation’ that want to disrupt everyday life to put massive pressure on governments.”

One of the most important financiers of the CEF is apparently Aileen Getty, who comes from a family that made its fortune with the Getty Oil company, of all things, through oil. The billionaire heiress is said to be loud The standard have already put a million dollars into the CEF to support the climate fight. Civil disobedience is “one of the most important and at the same time most underfunded climate protection measures of all”, Getty is quoted as saying.

The Rockefeller and Kennedy families also support climate protests

Rory Kennedy, daughter of US politician Robert F. Kennedy, is also a prominent supporter of the climate activists. And members of the Rockefeller family should also pay heavily for the disruptive actions of climate activists. The Rockefellers also became billionaires in the 19th century through oil deals of all things.

In six German federal states, the actions of the “Last Generation” on Tuesday (December 13) were a case for the police and public prosecutors: there was a major raid on eleven activists who are being investigated on suspicion of forming a criminal organization. (smu)