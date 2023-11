US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

The United States announced this Monday (27) the creation of an international working group to combat the financing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. The decision is one of the US responses to the Hamas attack against the territory of Israel, carried out on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people in the Jewish State.

The working group will be comprised of financial intelligence units from the US, Israel and 11 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The objective is to share information, discuss best practices and strengthen relations between public authorities and the private sector to face the threat from Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by several Western governments.

According to information from the agency Reuters, the working group will also support efforts to combat terrorism around the world. The United States has already imposed several sanctions on Hamas since the October attacks, targeting its investment portfolio and warning financial institutions about the risk of dealing with Palestinian terrorists.

The working group, which will be chaired by the US, Israel, Germany and the Netherlands, and will meet periodically to assess progress and opportunities for action, intends to cut off by all means international financial flows directed to Hamas, which governs the Strip. Gaza since 2007. (With EFE Agency)