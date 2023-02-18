UPDATERussia is guilty of crimes against humanity in Ukraine. This was stated by US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday afternoon at a major security conference in Munich. It is the first time that the United States has formally made this accusation against Russia.

Harris also says Russian forces are “major and systemic” in attacking civilian populations in their neighboring country. She formally announced in Munich that the US has “undoubtedly” established Russian crimes against humanity.

Harris spoke of murder, rape and torture, among other things. She also mentioned the “barbaric and inhumane” massacre in Bocha and the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, both last year in the months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began almost a year ago. “Their actions are an attack on our shared values ​​and our shared humanity.”

The US vice president warned the perpetrators of the crimes, and "their superiors who are complicit": "You will be held accountable." Although it is legally difficult to try Russians internationally, Harris said: "If Putin thinks he can get away, he is making a big mistake. He doesn't have time on his side." The Americans encourage Kiev to properly document all crimes, so that the chance of prosecution is as high as possible.

Kamala Harris called the “barbaric and inhuman” massacre in Bocha and the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol ©AFP



Heavier qualification

Joe Biden’s administration has spoken about war crimes before, but not about crimes against humanity. A commission of inquiry supported by the United Nations is also not that far yet. The qualification ‘crimes against humanity’ is even more serious than war crimes.

The Dutch ‘International Crimes Act’ defines what crimes against humanity are. These are ‘crimes committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against the civilian population’. Examples include deportation or forcible transfer of population, torture, slavery, rape, forced prostitution or any other form of sexual violence and murder.

Russia still speaks of the war in Ukraine as a “special military operation” designed to protect the security of the country’s Russian-speaking population. The Russians have always denied knowingly hitting civilian targets or committing war crimes.

‘Important strategic importance’

According to the US vice president, establishing the crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine is not only of moral importance. "We also have an important strategic interest. No country is safe in a world where another country can sever the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other, where crimes against humanity can be committed with impunity, where a country with imperialist ambitions can carry on without being checked."

If Putin continues to attack international rules and norms, other countries could be encouraged to follow suit, Harris fears. “Other authoritarian forces can try to bend the world to their will, through coercion, misinformation and even brute force.”