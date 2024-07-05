Bamako (Agencies)

A US general coordinating the withdrawal of US forces from Niger said yesterday that his country’s forces are scheduled to complete their withdrawal from Air Base 101 in Niamey, the capital of Niger, tomorrow, Sunday.

Last April, the ruling military council in Niger demanded that the United States withdraw about a thousand American soldiers from the country.

Niger has been a key partner alongside Washington in fighting terrorist and insurgent groups in Africa’s Sahel region, which have killed thousands and displaced millions.

“We will hold a joint ceremony to mark the departure of the last American C-17 aircraft,” said Major General Kenneth Ekman of the US Air Force.

“The government of Niger will take control of the former American areas and facilities,” he said, speaking via video link from the Nigerien capital.

In another context, the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are meeting today, Saturday, in Niamey, as part of the summit of the “Sahel Alliance” that they established last September.

The Niger government said in a brief statement broadcast on public radio: “Our country will host the first summit of the leaders of the Sahel countries, Burkina, Mali and Niger, on Saturday, July 6.”

Yesterday, General Abdourahmane Tiani, head of the ruling military council in Niger, received his Burkinabe counterpart Ibrahim Traore and his Malian counterpart Assimi Goita.

The meeting is being held on the eve of a summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), from which the three Sahel countries announced their withdrawal in January.

The Sahel Alliance is an economic and defense cooperation between three countries that have taken an anti-France and other Western countries stance and have become partners of Russia.