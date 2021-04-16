About 20 years ago, specifically since the Taliban government was ousted from power, American forces were deployed in Afghanistan, in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

And in 2021, America’s longest war may come to an end, as President Joe Biden plans to withdraw all remaining US forces from the country this year by the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Biden is expected to announce his plan this week, as part of the continued US pressure to reach a political settlement between the Afghan government and the “Taliban”.

The Biden administration has opposed the May 1 deadline for returning all US forces from Afghanistan under an agreement it inherited from the Trump administration. But Biden acknowledged since taking office in January that it would be “difficult” to withdraw troops under the terms of the February 2020 agreement with the Taliban.

Over the past year, high-level talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which were supposed to take place as soon as the US agreement stopped, stalled. But Turkey announced on Tuesday that it would host a meeting in Istanbul later this month that includes representatives from both sides for talks with the UN presence in an attempt to resume efforts to find a solution.

The question: Why are American forces present in Afghanistan?

The US-led forces invaded Afghanistan after the September 11 terrorist attacks, seeking to topple the Taliban government, which harbored al-Qaeda fighters involved in planning the attacks. While the Taliban were ousted from power within months, the group retained support in rural areas, and gradually began to regain power and seize territory.

After nearly 20 years of conflict, the Taliban have become the most powerful since the 2001 invasion, and they control or exert influence over nearly half of Afghanistan.



Many Afghans fear that the Taliban will one day return to power in Kabul. Under Taliban rule, militants imposed strict interpretations of Sharia law and essentially banned women from public life.

This raises the question of what are the risks with the approaching withdrawal?

NATO forces withdrew from combat operations at the end of 2014, although NATO forces remain on the ground. Many argue that the resulting vacuum allowed the Taliban to push back the Afghan security forces and gain power. US officials have historically wanted to keep troops in Afghanistan for this very reason, fearing that the withdrawal would allow the militants to use it again to launch attacks on the United States.

Indeed, after the United States reduced its operations, the Taliban took control of major highways and tried to choke cities and towns in waves that drained the Afghan elite forces. While a broad consensus emerged in the United States that the war had lasted so long and cost so many lives, critics questioned whether pulling out by the May 1 deadline was realistic, and whether a quick withdrawal would do more harm than good.

On the other hand, civilians have repeatedly expressed their fear that when US forces withdraw, ordinary Afghans will pay the price and be left at the mercy of the Taliban, who continue to make major regional gains across the country and still aspire to establish a hard-line Islamic government in Kabul.

How many US forces are in the country?

In January 2020, the Trump administration reduced the official number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 – the lowest level since 2001. (The number is variable, and there are currently about 1,000 others on the ground.) Lawmakers from both parties opposed the change, saying it was not clear that there would be enough manpower to carry out effective counterterrorism operations, and that troop reductions might not be consistent with the terms of the US agreement with the Taliban.

What is the situation on the ground?

Violence escalated across the country in the past month and more than 3,000 civilians were killed last year alone, according to United Nations estimates. Amidst the increasing efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, Taliban attacks continued to target civilians, as the group tried to gain influence in various talks. In addition to the Taliban’s efforts to control large swaths of territory, the group has also carried out increasing killings and assassinations. At least 11 journalists and media figures were killed in the country last year.

In recent years, other armed groups, including an offshoot of ISIS, have exploited the chaotic conflict to pursue their own agendas. ISIS has claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks on civilians in the capital in recent years, often targeting the Hazara minority in western Kabul.

There have also been several other targeted assassinations so far this year, as three female journalists were killed in Nangar province, where both “ISIS” and “Taliban” are active. In March, three women working on a polio vaccination campaign were killed in two separate attacks.

What is the status of the peace talks between the “Taliban” and the government of Afghanistan?

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began last September after a long delay after the US agreement in February 2020. With the US playing a major role in the peace process, Biden’s victory in the elections last November contributed to further delays, as some analysts suspect, The parties anticipated possible changes in US policy.

There are hopes that the talks in Turkey will trigger new talks that lead to substantive steps towards peace. A number of potential peace plans are being discussed in Kabul, including some proposals to share power between the Afghan government and the Taliban. For his part, President Ashraf Ghani proposed a ceasefire before the elections, as well as constitutional changes.

Some have warned that the lack of consensus among Afghan leaders could allow the Taliban to form a more united front and thus gain more influence in future talks. Civilians opposed to the Taliban in Afghanistan worry that if the group secures a role in the power-sharing government, they could eventually take over in Kabul and return to the harsh rule they imposed before they were removed from power in 2001.

Afghan officials have also expressed their concerns about the complete withdrawal of US forces without a strong political settlement.

* Writer specializing in foreign affairs

** Writer for The Washington Post.

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.