Ukraine, USA forced to reassure Zelensky but the situation has deteriorated

That things aren’t looking good for theUkraine it is completely obvious.

They begin to meander bad moods, annoyances, misunderstandings.

Poland, Kiev’s historic ally, began with the “grain war”, leading to high levels of tension and the decision to no longer supply Ukraine with weapons, at least not modern US-made ones. It followed Romania which is fed up with seeing Russian drones flying over and sometimes falling on its territory.

Then it was Slovakia’s turn with Fico’s recent victory and the declaration that he no longer wants to help Ukraine.

And then above all the USA has shown clear signs of intolerance towards a war which is draining them and the whole world of huge resources, causing energy and food inflation and therefore arousing discontent among public opinion.

The US asks Zelensky to hold elections but he plays dumb.

The Washington Post, a very famous progressive American newspaper, also bludgeons the Ukrainian leader with a very eloquent article on the issue saying that the call for elections comes, among others, from Tiny Cox, President of the Assembly of the Council of Europe and from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Biden is in free fall in the polls and Trump – always critical of the war – seems unattainable.

In Italy, Meloni still officially holds the agreement with Zelensky but in practice there have been clear signs of disaffection starting with the famous case of the “New York pizza”, in which the Italian Prime Minister disgraced the US President by snubbing the official reception.

This is a clear rapprochement with Donald Trumpconservative leader of the Republicans and former US President who has always been his friend.

And if Trump wins, as per the polls, Zelensky is done for.

But the sensational fact was that to avoid the shutdown the US cut 6.2 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

That’s why a very worried Biden picked up the phone a few days ago and called some people from the G7 and B9 (Bucharest Nine). The list of interlocutors reported by ANSA also includes the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, together with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister Japanese Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Two other interesting facts happened afterwards.

The Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that Italy will continue to support Ukraine but that “the resources are not infinite” and then Zelensky invited the Pope to Kiev after having treated him very badly and even insulted him about his role as mediator in the war. The clever comedian has in fact understood that states are starting to abandon him under the pressure of their public opinions fed up with paying for their war in terms of skyrocketing energy and food inflation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

