For the world economy and especially for the American one hit by the pandemic, one of the key and feared words was “tapering”, that is, the end of economic stimuli.

Few have any answers on what will happen but in the meantime the Fed has decided to keep interest rates unchanged, between 0% and 0.25%, with no forecast of hikes until 2023.

The growth forecast for 2021 is 7% with inflation at 3.4%.

However, despite these indications, the Fed did not rule out some inflation risk in its last meeting. “As the reopening continues, the demand could be faster and bigger than imagined causing a higher-than-expected inflationary trend. It’s a unique historical moment. and there is no previous experience “.

After the Fed’s decision, the S&P index fell by 0.3%, the Dow Jones by half a point and the Nasdaq by 0.1%. Observers believe underlying inflation (which excludes food and energy) will remain high, but will fade by the end of the summer. The Fed’s cautious stance is considered correct.

Core inflation rose to 3.8%, from 1.3% per annum, the highest level in 28 years due to stops

in the supply chains, the recovery in the prices of raw materials, the reopening of the service sector and, above all, the unprecedented increase in the prices of used cars.

The Fed supported the economy during the pandemic with two operations: through the purchase of assets, at the rate of 120,000 million per month from March 2020 (80,000 million in Treasury bills and 40,000 in mortgage-related financial products) and the cost of the money at 0%.

Everyone agrees that the current price increase is temporary and the growth forecasts are stronger, especially in heavily affected sectors such as hotels and restaurants.

In short, the light in the tunnel begins to be seen and is increasingly clear and the announcement of the “tapering” (via the supports) begins to approach temporally more and more.