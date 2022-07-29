With videoThe death toll from flooding in the US state of Kentucky has risen to 25 Friday evening (local time), reports The New York Times based on official figures from the governor’s office and local authorities. In addition, about 250 people are said to be missing.



29 Jul. 2022

According to the authorities, several children are also among the dead, including four children from one family.

The area has experienced severe storms and rain showers. In a 24-hour period, 13 to 25 centimeters of precipitation fell. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for parts of Kentucky. He fears the death toll will rise for weeks to come.

Beshear said in a statement that it was “one of the worst and most devastating floods in Kentucky history.” He says hundreds of people will lose their homes. Many roads are currently impassable and about 20,000 people in the area were still without power on Friday evening. See also Kiev promised journalists sanctions for traveling to Donbass not through Ukraine

The army and the police have been deployed to evacuate people with helicopters and boats and get them from roofs to which they have fled. According to Beshear, the material damage is enormous. “For many families, it will likely take months, or even years, to get everything back on track.”

It is the second time in more than seven months that Kentucky has been hit by a natural disaster. In December last year, the state was hit by tornadoes. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Houses under water in the Kentucky River near Jackson, Kentucky. © AFP



© AFP



© AFP



© AFP

