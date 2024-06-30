Cheshire fighter: chevrons with the US flag and NATO weapons were found in the Kharkov region

A soldier of the motorized rifle brigade of the 1st tank army of the “West” group of forces with the call sign Cheshire said that Russian servicemen are finding chevrons with the image of the US flag, weapons of NATO countries, as well as foreign optics while advancing on the Kupyansk section of the front. His words are quoted by RIA News.

Cheshire reported that the military is finding foreign weapons in the Kharkiv region. “They even managed to organize a small museum: an American chevron, the owner could not be identified… Many different drones,” he said.

Among the captured items, the military also discovered drones supplied to Ukraine with the participation of Ukrainian showman Sergei Pritula. “Here is a bayonet, Columbia USA says American on it,” Cheshire gave an example.

Earlier, military expert Andrey Marochko said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in some settlements of the Kharkov region are imitating counterattacks. Similar cases are observed in the areas of the settlements of Glubokoe, Liptsy, Volchansk and Tikhoe.