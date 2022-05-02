The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden will meet with refugees from the Ukrainian war on a trip to Romania and Slovakia late this week and early next week.

The White House reported in a statement that the president’s wife, Joe Biden, will arrive in Romania from the USA on Friday May 6, and the next day, Saturday 7, will travel to Slovakia.

The trip by the wife of US President Joe Biden will take place between May 5 and 9 and is the latest show of Washington’s support for Ukraine and the countries that support it.

In Romania, the first lady will visit the Mihail Kogalniceau airbasewhere he will meet with members of the US Air Force.

He will also meet in Bucharest with Romanian government officials, US embassy staff in that country, humanitarian workers and educators who are teaching Ukrainian children displaced by the war in Romania.

In Slovakia, Jill Biden will meet with employees of the US embassy in Bratislava and will travel to the towns of Kosice and Vysne, where she will meet with refugees from the Ukrainian war, humanitarian workers and Slovak citizens who are helping the displaced.

On Mother’s Day, he will meet Ukrainian mothers and children who were forced to flee due to Putin’s war

On Sunday, May 8, coinciding with the celebration of Mother’s Day in the United States, the first lady will hold meetings with Ukrainian mothers and children who have found refuge in Slovakia, the White House said.

The next day, Jill Biden will meet with members of the Slovak Government and then will return to the US.

Romania and Elovakia received hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who fled the war unleashed in their country after the Russian invasion on February 24.

Nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion two months ago, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

As of April 29, just over 3 million left for Poland, while Romania received 817,000 and Slovakia almost 372,000. President Joe Biden has proposed a $33 billion package to support Ukraine.

