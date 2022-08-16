





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.

After testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday during a regular checkup, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms later in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, the spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the White House said.

