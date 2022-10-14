The head of the Pentagon discussed with colleagues from Finland and Sweden sabotage at Nord Stream

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin held a meeting with colleagues from the defense departments of Finland Antti Kaikkonen and Sweden Peter Hultkvist, during which they discussed sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, as well as the accession of the two countries to NATO, reports TASS.

It is noted that the defense ministers raised the topic of the consequences of the explosions at the Nord Stream, and also discussed other issues related to security in Northern Europe and the Arctic. The representative of the US Department of Defense Brigadier General of the Air Force of the country Patrick Ryder said that they discussed the entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Alliance. He added that the ministers agreed to continue to support Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the launch of the remaining entire string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was unrealistic, noting that nothing depended on Russia in this matter. According to him, what guides Russia’s partners who could receive gas via this route is their business, and Moscow outlined its version.