LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences brought forward its meeting to Friday to discuss possible sanctions against best actor Oscar winner Will Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock during the awards ceremony, according to a letter from the group president.

The organization’s board of directors, which distributes the Oscars, had previously scheduled a discussion of the incident at last month’s ceremony for April 18.

Smith resigned from the academy on Friday, and said he would accept whatever consequences the group decides are appropriate.

Because of Smith’s resignation, the academy no longer has to follow the legally mandated timeline to consider the matter, President David Rubin said in a letter to members.

“It is in the best interest of all involved that this be conducted at the most opportune time,” said Rubin.

Possible actions could make Smith ineligible for future awards or even ban her from participating in future Oscar ceremonies.

At the televised event on March 27, Smith walked up to comedian Rock onstage, who had made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and then slapped Rock across the face. Pinkett Smith, an actress and talk show host, has a medical condition that causes her hair to fall out.

Less than an hour later, Smith delivered a tearful speech onstage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in the film “King Richard.” After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at the annual Vanity Fair party.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

