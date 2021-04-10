An American fighter pilot donned a uniform with Russian symbols during an exercise in Great Britain. His photo was shared by the official Facebook-Account of the British Air Force Base in Lakenheath.

The photo shows a pilot sitting at the controls of a fighter, on his sleeve a patch with the words “Russia” and the colors of the Russian flag.

As the Aviationist website later clarified, Russian symbols were used exclusively during joint exercises of the British-American Air Force.

Earlier, a video appeared of large-scale exercises of the Russian army, during which its combat readiness was checked. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the troops entered the training grounds for tactical, special tactical and bilateral exercises.