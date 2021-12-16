United States fighters arrived in Romania to “strengthen NATO’s presence” in the Black Sea region.

They landed at a base in the Romanian city of Campia-Turzii.

“The Italian, Romanian and American Air Forces will operate joint flights to protect the Allied airspace. This planned deployment is aimed at ensuring an allied air presence in the Black Sea region. website air force alliance.

It is noted that US aircraft and Italian Eurofighter jets will fly from the Romanian Air Force from 18 to 22 December.

On December 9, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, announced that the US strategic aviation had increased the number of flights near Russia’s eastern borders. He noted that the Americans are training cruise missile launches. The day before, Russian Su-27s had escorted French Rafale and Mirage-2000 warplanes in the skies over the Black Sea.

On December 3, a civilian plane flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow was forced to change course over the Black Sea to avoid a dangerous rapprochement with an American reconnaissance aircraft. The military plane randomly crossed the established civil aviation routes and approached the passenger Airbus.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova, the actions of the US Air Force created a threat to civil aviation. She stressed that if in this case the catastrophe was averted, this does not mean that the United States and NATO can risk the lives of people with impunity.