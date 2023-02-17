Home page politics

US fighter jets shoot down a suspected spy balloon over Canada. According to research, however, it is merely the balloon of a hobby science group.

Illinois – A total of four flying objects have been in the US since February 10th on suspicion of espionage USA been shot down. research by Avation Week according to at least one of them, it is a balloon used by amateur scientists. And it is said to have been really cheap: such “pico balloons” start at twelve dollars.

The use of the US fighter jets was a lot more expensive overall: the US Air Force’s heat-seeking missile alone, which destroyed the cheap balloon, costs around 400,000 dollars. “Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade” is the name of the research group that reported its balloon missing on February 15.

Since the deployment of the fighter jets on February 11, there has been no trace of the hobby troop’s balloon. The club’s silver, cylindrically shaped “pico balloon” announced loudly Avation Week its last position on February 10 at an altitude of around twelve kilometers off the west coast of Alaska. Calculations by the amateur scientists predicted that the balloon would fly over the central part of the Yukon Territory in Canada on February 11th – the day of the launch.

That Saturday, a US fighter jet – a Lockheed Martin F-22 – fired on the orders of the US President Joe Biden an unidentified object of similar description and elevation in the same area. Since then, the hobby researchers have not been able to make contact with their balloon. Coincidence? Probably not.

Ron Meadows, who manufactures such pico balloons and is the founder of Scientific Balloon Solutions (SBS), apparently tried to contact the military and the FBI after the air raids. “I just got brushed off,” he explains Avation Week. He and other engineers are convinced that the other flying objects shot down are also pico balloons. Also Avation Week contacted numerous US authorities – none wanted to comment.

pico balloons Costs $12 to $180 Average flight altitude 6 to 12 kilometers Weight less than three kilos Mission Hobby researchers, scientists Source: Avation Week

USA confirms: Three of the downed balloons were probably not objects of espionage

US President Joe Biden has already commented on the shootings: The three flying objects shot down most recently by the US military were most likely on the road for research purposes – and yet not for espionage purposes China have been sent. However, the US government has not yet specifically confirmed that one of the flying objects shot down was the cheap balloon of the “Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade”.

However, Joe Biden admitted in Washington that at the moment there is nothing to indicate that the destroyed aircraft “were connected to China’s spy balloon program”. According to US intelligence, they belonged to research institutions or private companies.

The “Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade” says it has already launched 25 such balloons and is tracking their movement via GPS. The position of the balloons is also on the Website of the amateur scientists available. Two of their balloons are said to have already completely circled the earth, the troupe writes.