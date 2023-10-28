The US military landed a plane that flew into Delaware during Biden’s visit

The US military, with the help of fighter jets, landed a civilian plane in Delaware because US President Joe Biden was visiting there at the time. This was reported by the White House pool, reports RIA News.

It is noted that the fighters took off after the plane violated restricted airspace. This happened after 14:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time) in the Wilmington area. According to department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the aircraft that made an emergency landing was a civilian one.

The plane eventually landed safely at a nearby airport. The incident did not affect the American leader’s schedule. Guglielmi added that U.S. Secret Service agents are conducting an investigation in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

