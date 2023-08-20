TsPVS: F-35 fighters of the US coalition dangerously approached the Su-35 of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria

Two F-35 fighters of the pro-American coalition dangerously approached two Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria near Al-Tanf. This was announced by Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, writes TASS.

As the deputy head of the department specified, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 19, from 06:08 to 06:16 in the At-Tanf area. At an altitude of nine thousand meters, two F-35 fighters approached a pair of Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which were making a scheduled flight along the southern border of Syria.

“The Russian pilots, demonstrating high professionalism, took the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision,” Kulit emphasized.