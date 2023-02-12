By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali and Steve Scherer

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) – A U.S. F-22 fighter shot down an unidentified cylindrical object in the sky over Canada on Saturday, the second in two days, as North America is on high alert after the week-long spy balloon saga. Chinese that attracted worldwide attention.

At the same time, the US Army deployed fighter jets to Montana to investigate a radar anomaly that caused a brief federal airspace closure.

“These aircraft did not identify any objects that correlated with what the radar showed,” the North American Airspace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the downing of the object in the northern Yukon Territory on Saturday, saying Canadian forces would retrieve and analyze the wreckage.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate on the origin of the object, which she said was cylindrical in shape.

She stopped short of calling it a balloon, but said it was smaller than the Chinese balloon shot off the coast of South Carolina a week ago, although similar in appearance.

US President Joe Biden authorized the US Army to work with Canada to shoot down the high-altitude craft following a call between Biden and Trudeau, the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali, David Shepardson, Andrea Shalal, Michael Martina, Richard Cowan in Washington, Steven Scherer in Ottawa)