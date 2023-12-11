Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

A US fighter jet crashes over the Yellow Sea. This means that the number of crashed military aircraft from the USA is increasing.

Qingdao – A fighter jet USA is over the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean Peninsula crashed. The aircraft in question is an F-16 aircraft that is said to have been on a training flight. The pilot was able to save himself using his ejection seat, reported the Austrian news portal OE24. The US has 28,500 soldiers stationed in South Korea.

The US military reacted even before the recent crash between China and Korea

It was only on November 29th that a US military aircraft of the vertical take-off Osprey type crashed near the Japanese island of Yakushima. A total of eight US pilots died in the accident. The Japanese government then asked the US military to ground its entire VTOL fleet for the time being in order to prevent further possible security risks.

Lieutenant General Tony Bauernfeind, head of the USAF's Special Operations Command, then issued a general flight ban for all US military Osprey aircraft on December 6th. The US Navy then agreed with Bauernfeind's decision.

The military plane that crashed at the end of November was also on a training flight. Almost an hour after the crash (3 p.m. local time), the Japanese coast guard found wreckage and rescued a crew member. However, any resuscitation measures were unsuccessful.

After the crash near China, the number of US fighter jet accidents is increasing

An Osprey military aircraft had an accident in northern Australia at the end of August. Three infantrymen who were on board the machine were killed in the accident. There were a total of 23 passengers on board the aircraft. The cause of the accident remained unclear so far.

And in March of last year there was a serious accident involving an Osprey aircraft in Norway. During the Cold Response exercise as part of a NATO-Maneuver A US Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed. All four occupants of the military aircraft died in the accident.

A Chinese fighter jet almost collided with a US military aircraft in October

In October of this year there was also a militarily sensitive incident in the South China Sea between China, Taiwan and the Philippines. A US long-range bomber almost collided with a Chinese fighter jet.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) then accused the Chinese air force of having provoked the near collision between the two aircraft. The US long-range bomber had been conducting “lawful routine operations” in the South China Sea, according to a USINDOPACOM statement (October 26). This was carried out over the South China Sea in international airspace.