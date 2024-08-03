Only 114,000 new jobs created in July, unemployment rate at 4.3%

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that in July, In non-agricultural sectors, there was an increase of 114 thousand new jobsa figure well below consensus expectations (+175k new jobs) and the lowest growth since December 2020. The unemployment rate rises to 4.3% (expectations at 4.1%).

The figures for the past months were revised downwards (-29 thousand jobs in total compared to previous estimates). The May figure was revised downwards by 2 thousand units to +216k, that of June downwards by 27 thousand to +179k. The labor force participation rate stood at 62.7%. Average wages rose 0.2% m/m (consensus +0.3%, previous month +0.3%). Wages rose 3.6% y/y (consensus +3.7%, previous month +3.9% y/y).

Many shadows in the labor market. Risks of recession?

The July labor market figures showed very negative numbers for the past month, very weak growth in new jobs not seen since December 2020 and an unemployment rate that surprisingly rose to 4.3% (expected at 4.1%). These figures suggest that the Federal Reserve has probably waited too long before changing its monetary strategies. Investors are starting to price in the risks of a sharp slowdown in the US economy and a possible recession in 2025.

The collapse of bond yields on the market suggests that thethe FED may even consider making a more significant cut in the cost of money than the 25 bps discounted until a few hours ago. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the most likely scenario is a 100 bps cut in the cost of money by the end of the year. We believe that it will be necessary to wait for the inflation data (in particular the core PCE index) before having certainty on the next moves of the FED. At this time, the chances that the FED may cut rates in the next 3 meetings (September, November, December) are increasing.

The market reaction was violent, especially on the currency markets, with the dollar collapsing. The eurodollar rose to almost 1.09. US stocks also performed badly, starting to discount the risks of a sharp slowdown in economic growth. US indices were also affected by the weak quarterly results of yesterday evening (especially Intel -25% and Amazon -9%).

* Senior Market Strategist of IG Italia