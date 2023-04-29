Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023
US Federal Reserve | The Fed admits that it has failed to supervise SVB and hints that it will tighten regulation

Economic|US Federal Reserve

The U.S. central bank admits it failed to supervise Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in March. At the same time, it said that it was considering tightening the supervision of banks.

of the United States the central bank Fed admits that it failed to supervise Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which collapsed in March.

The central bank published on Friday the reportwhere it roots its operations under the supervision of the Californian bank that brought the entire banking sector into turmoil.

Silicon Valley Bank fell under the control of the US deposit protection authority, the FDIC, in March, when a panic over loss-making securities sales among the customer base of SVB, known as Silicon Valley’s startup bank, led to a flight of deposits.

In the report the central bank admits that its bank supervisors did not initially recognize Silicon Valley Bank’s growing vulnerability, and after the vulnerabilities were discovered, the supervisors did not act as necessary to ensure that the bank fixed the problems they found in a timely manner.

However, the Central Bank emphasizes in the report that the collapse of SVB is a textbook example of bad bank management. The Fed states that SVB’s senior management was unable to manage normal interest rate and liquidity risk, and that the bank’s board of directors failed to supervise the actions of the bank’s management.

Central bank also considers in its report how it should supervise the operations of US banks in the future.

Director responsible for banking supervision of the Central Bank Michael Barr says in the report that the Fed will review its practices in bank supervision.

Barr highlights, among other things, the examination of banks’ capital and liquidity requirements and hints at limiting incentive bonuses in some cases.

Central bank supervises US citizens with a tiered system, where the largest, so-called banks important to the system, have the strictest requirements. The smaller the bank, the lighter the rules and supervision.

One part of the reason for the escalation of SVB’s situation has been considered to be the liberalization of medium-sized banks in the United States Donald Trump’s of the strictest control during the presidency.

According to Barr, SVB’s situation has shown the central bank that stricter standards should apply to an even wider group of banks. According to him, the Fed plans to reconsider what kind of rules apply to banks whose assets exceed $100 billion.

