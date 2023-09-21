WashingtonThe American Federal Reserve is keeping key interest rates at the level of 5.25 to 5.5 percent. The Federal Reserve made the announcement on Wednesday after the two-day meeting of the Open Market Committee, which determines monetary policy. By keeping quiet, the Fed is reacting to an ambiguous data situation.

Economic growth turned out to be stronger than central bankers had expected and predicted. This also applies to core inflation, which according to the Fed’s preferred indicator was 4.2 percent in July and almost 4 percent for the entire year so far, while the monetary policy target is 2 percent inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said: “The road to getting inflation down to 2 percent is still long.”

Key interest rates have been raised eleven times since March 2022

At the same time, the Fed notes that fewer new jobs have recently been created than before. In addition, according to the Fed, it will become more difficult for households and companies to get loans for houses, cars or investments. According to their own statements, the central bankers do not know exactly how much this will dampen the economy. It is also not entirely clear to them when and with what delay monetary policy will have its full effect.

The Fed has raised key interest rates eleven times since March 2022 and at that time also initiated the policy of quantitative tightening, which is currently being continued. Powell made it clear that sticking to the old key interest rate level does not mean that the peak has been reached. He pointed to his projections and those of his 18 colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee, 12 of whom see a rate hike at one of the Fed’s two remaining meetings this year as appropriate.

The projections that have now been published also show that the central bankers expect an average key interest rate of 5 percent at the end of next year. That would mean that they are expecting two key interest rate cuts next year because they think an increase is likely this year. The expectation that monetary policy must remain comparatively tight is based on the knowledge that the US economy is stronger than expected.







The Fed chief believes that a soft landing for the American economy is plausible and desirable. Several current developments threaten to depress the American economy: These include the strike in the American auto industry, an impending federal government shutdown and the end of the moratorium on student loans. Powell said the effects of these developments would be highly uncertain. However, government shutdowns would previously have had little macroeconomic impact.