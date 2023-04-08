A federal judge in Texas, in the United States, issued this Friday (7) a decision that overturns approval of mifepristone abortion pill at national level.

Magistrate Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the annulment of the approval granted to the drug in 2000 by Food and Drug Administration (FDA)a body similar to Anvisa in Brazil.

The decision, however, gives the legal representatives of President Joe Biden’s government a period of one week to appeal the decision.

In the court’s text, the judge alleges that the FDA violated proper procedure by approving mifepristone and failed to consider the “negative impact” of the abortion pill on people’s health.

“The FDA completely failed to omit any assessment of the drug’s psychological effects or an assessment of the long-term medical consequences,” the judge wrote in the document.

The FDA approved mifepristone as a method of abortion in 2000. Along with misoprostol, the two drugs are known as abortion pills or medicated abortions.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who championed the cause of reproductive rights under Biden, said the court’s decision sets a “dangerous precedent”.

“It is contrary to good public policy to allow the courts and politicians to tell the FDA what to do,” Harris told Tennessee media outlets.

Planned Parenthood, an abortion organization in the US, repudiated the decision, saying it was an “unprecedented and deeply harmful measure”.

“Today’s decision by a judge in Texas to block the FDA’s approval of mifepristone is an outrage and reveals how the court system is being used as a weapon to further restrict abortion nationwide,” the organization’s president said in a statement. .

The conservative organization Alliance in Defense of Freedom, which presented the process that led to the decision, praised the initiative as a “great victory” for doctors and medical associations that opposed FDA approval.

“By illegally approving dangerous abortion drugs, the FDA put women and girls at risk, and it’s time to hold the agency accountable for its reckless actions,” the organization said.

Since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the decision in June of last year roe versus wade (a 1973 court case that decided that the US Constitution should allow abortion without government restriction), the use of these two pills has increased, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute, an NGO dedicated to sexual health policies.

According to the Guttmacher Institute report, medical abortions accounted for 54% of all abortions performed in the country in 2022.