A United States federal appeals court has ratified the initial order that forces the audiovisual content platform TikTok to break all its ties with its Chinese parent company by January 2025ByteDance, understanding that this relationship represents a threat to national security and to North Americans, whose data could end up in the hands of the Asian power without permission.

The three justices of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals They have ignored the request presented by TikTok to appeal the issue, insisting that the initial order against the platform – translated into a law signed in April by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and endorsed by the United States Congress – “withstands constitutional scrutiny.”

“The first amendment exists to protect freedom of speech in the United States», Justice Douglas Ginsburg has made known when transferring the majority opinion of the court on this order.

And he added: «The Government has acted solely to protect that freedom from a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary's ability to collect data on people in the United States."









In the event that TikTok decides to appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial instance in the country, it must rule. before the order goes into effect on January 19. If you decide to attend to the case, it will be suspended until a final decision.