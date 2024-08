Judge says Google has established a monopoly over online search engines and advertising; ruling paves way for second lawsuit to determine possible remedies | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The United States Federal Court ruled on Monday (5) that Google disrespected the country’s legislation by establishing a monopoly in the areas of search tools and online advertising.

“Google is a monopolist and has acted as such to maintain its monopoly,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in the ruling, according to Reuters.

According to the agency, the decision paves the way for a second process to establish possible solutions, such as ordering the company to stop paying billions of dollars to smartphone manufacturers to make Google the default search engine on their devices.

According to Mehta, the company paid $26.3 billion in 2021 alone for this purpose.

The lawsuit was filed by the Biden administration’s Justice Department, which alleged that Google controls about 90% of the online search market and 95% on smartphones.

According to the technology website The Verge, Alphabet, the group that controls Google, claimed during the process that it did not act anticompetitively and that its large market share is due to the fact that it has developed "a superior product".