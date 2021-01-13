The sentence of a federal judge in Indiana (in the United States) was of no use, who on Monday night had postponed the execution of Lisa Montgomery, a 52-year-old woman sentenced to death in 2007 for murdering a pregnant young woman and staying with the baby. A few hours later, and after the ruling was reversed by the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump Administration added another notch to its sad record of executions of federal prisoners: 11, the number that Montgomery does, in less than a year. At 1.31 am this Wednesday (local time), the first woman executed in almost seven decades in the United States was declared dead, after receiving an injection of pentobarbital in the federal prison of Terre Haute, in the state of Indiana.

