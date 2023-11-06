The Israeli government’s request for 24,000 assault rifles from the United States has drawn scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and some State Department officials who fear the weapons could end up in the hands of settlers and civilian militias trying to dislodge Palestinians from their lands in the West Bank. The newspaper reported this on November 6 The New York Times citing US officials.

The supply of semi-automatic and automatic rifles is estimated by experts at $34 million. US authorities order them directly from American manufacturers, but this requires approval from the State Department and notification of Congress.

Israel says the rifles will be used by national police but has signaled they could be given to civilians.

According to American officials, the State Department has already expressed doubts about how the weapons will be used.

Israeli police are seeking to add to their arsenal of weapons after the country’s officials have already promised to supply thousands of weapons to Israeli civilians in at least 1,000 cities and towns, including Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Now about 500 thousand Israelis live there. About 2.7 million Palestinians live here.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his top aides are increasingly concerned about rising violence in the West Bank, where violence by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population had increased even before October 7, the newspaper’s sources said. U.S. officials attributed the move to encouragement for settlers by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and statements by some Israeli officials supporting annexation of the West Bank.

How adds “Gazeta.Ru”the State Department responded to a request from The New York Times that all American weapons will be sent to “units controlled by the Ministry of Homeland Security (DHS)” of Israel, but the head of this department, Itamar Ben-Gvir, promised to provide weapons to residents of settlements in the West Bank in in order to prevent a repetition of the events of October 7…

Earlier, on October 11, it became known that the Israeli authorities had begun a campaign of arrests in West Bank cities. As noted, a number of young people in the cities and towns of the West Bank were subjected to mass arrests. Detentions were concentrated in Jericho, Hebron and Ramallah.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.