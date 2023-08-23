Argentine Economy Minister and candidate for Casa Rosada is in Washington to negotiate new financing program

The Argentine Minister of Economy and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, said on Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) that the US “they fear that someone will tell them that they are going to build the economy using their currency”. The statement was in reference to the proposal of also candidate Javier Milei – winner of the primaries, who defends the dollarization of the Argentine economy as a solution to the high inflation in the country.

In interview with journalistsMassa stated that, although the North American country is “accustomed to seeing the appearance of these anti-political or extra-political phenomena” in the region, “it seems strange to them that someone agrees to give Argentines a currency that is not Argentinean”.

The minister is in Washington to negotiate new loans with multilateral organizations for Argentina, totaling US$ 1.3 billion by the end of the year.

On Tuesday (22.Aug), Massa met with officials from the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank). On this 4th, he should meet with representatives of the World Bank.

The Argentine government’s objective is to strengthen the Central Bank’s reserves, even though the arrival of dollars from abroad implies an increase in the public debt.

