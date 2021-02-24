Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals Single-Dose Vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis made by the regulatory bodies of the United States and released this Wednesday.

The measure thus lays the groundwork for a final decision on a new injection easier to use to help control the pandemic.

Scientists from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that, in general, the vaccine has a efficiency of about 66% in the prevention of moderate to severe COVID-19.

The agency also said the J&J injection – which could help speed vaccinations by requiring only one dose instead of two – is safe to use.

On Friday, the agency’s independent advisers will debate whether the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-awaited vaccine. Armed with that advice, the FDA is expected to make a final decision in the next few days.

So far, some 65 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna, vaccines that require two doses several weeks apart for full protection.

J&J rehearsed their single dose option in 44,000 people from the United States, Latin America and South Africa. Since different mutated versions of the virus circulate in different countries, the researchers analyzed the results geographically.

The pharmaceutical company had previously announced that the vaccine worked better in the United States, 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 cases, compared to 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa.

Even so, in all countries it was very effective against the most severe symptoms. The first results of the study showed that there were no hospitalizations or deaths starting 28 days after vaccination.

Although the overall efficacy figures may suggest that J&J candidate is not that powerful Like their two-dose competitors, all of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines have been tested differently, making comparisons nearly impossible.

While it would not be surprising if one dose turns out to be slightly weaker than two, policy makers will decide whether it is an acceptable trade-off to get more people vaccinated more quickly.

J&J was on its way to becoming the world’s first single-dose choice until earlier this month, Mexico announced it would use a one-dose version from Chinese company CanSino.

This vaccine is manufactured using similar technology to J&J, but was initially developed as a two-dose option until a one-dose trial began in the fall.

Rival Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Used in the U.S. and Many Other Countries must be kept frozens, while J & J’s can last three months in the refrigerator, making it easy to handle.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, widely used in Europe, Britain, and Israel, is manufactured in a similar way and also requires refrigeration, but requires two doses.

If the FDA authorizes use of the J&J vaccine in the US, will not significantly increase the supply of vaccines Immediately. Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipment in the first week.

However, J&J told Congress this week that it expected to supply 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million by the summer.

European regulatory bodies and the World Health Organization are also studying the J&J vaccine. Worldwide, the company aims to produce around 1 billion doses by the end of the year.

Source: AP