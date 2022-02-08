L’Fbi has kidnapped over 3.6 billion dollars in bitcointhe result of a hacker attack carried out in 2016 against Bitfinex, the cryptocurrency exchange site. This was announced by the Justice Department, reporting that the agents also have New York man and woman arrestedhusband and wife, on charges of money laundering.

The two, 34-year-old Ilya Lichtenstein, and his wife, 31-year-old Heather Morgan, they were attempting to launder the 119,754 bitcoins which had been stolen by a hacker, who had also triggered over 2,000 unauthorized transactions on the Bitfinex site. The stolen cryptocurrency sum was routed to a digital wallet that was controlled by Lichtenstein.

The case represents the largest seizure of funds ever carried out in the history of the US Justice Department and it is the most important investigation so far conducted in the context of crimes committed in the new field of cryptocurrencies.