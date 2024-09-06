Image of the house where Colt Gray lives with his father, Colin, in Winder | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The father of Colt Gray, the 14-year-old teenager who carried out a shooting attack at a school in Georgia that resulted in the death of four people, was arrested on Thursday (5) on charges of murder and other crimes related to the attack, reported the American news agency Associated Press (AP).

According to APUS authorities say that Colin Gray, 54, allowed his son to have access to a firearm, which culminated in the fatal attack. According to the investigation, the attack was perpetrated by Colt with a weapon – an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle – that he had received as a Christmas present from his father. The investigation also found that the teenager had free access to and handled his father’s weapons, with whom he often hunted.

Colin has been charged with four counts of murder and eight counts of child cruelty. Authorities are still investigating how Colt managed to get into the school with the gun and what motivated him to commit the attack.

The attack took place at Apalachee High School in the city of Winder on Wednesday (4). The fatal victims were two teachers and two students at the school. Nine other people were injured and are receiving medical treatment. The teenager, as well as his father, were also arrested and face murder charges.