WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Back off New import orders for US manufactured goods In February, it is likely to be affected by unusually cold weather for that time of year, but the manufacturing sector remains robust as the economic recovery momentum is restored amid an improvement in the overall health situation and a massive fiscal stimulus.

The US Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders fell 0.8 percent, after rising 2.7 percent in January. Economists polled by Reuters had expected orders to drop 0.5 percent in February. On an annual basis, orders increased 1 percent.

Bad weather hit large areas of the country, and Texas and other parts of the densely populated south experienced winter storms in the second half of February, curbing consumer spending, factory production and home construction and sales.

But the US economy has gone beyond that. The Institute for Supply Management said last week that its index of factory activity jumped in March to its highest level since December 1983. Manufacturing accounts for 11.9 percent of the US economy, benefiting recently from a shift in demand towards goods at the expense of services in the midst of the pandemic.

Job growth accelerated in March, according to a government report released on Friday.

Economic growth is expected to take off this year, fueled by a massive $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package for pandemic relief and reopening businesses as more Americans are vaccinated against the Coronavirus.