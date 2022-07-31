Washington Post: US faces shortage of monkeypox vaccine

There is a shortage of monkeypox vaccine in the United States. A million high-risk people may not receive two doses of the Jynneos vaccine for several months if the number of cases continues to rise. About it informs Washington Post newspaper.

As the newspaper notes, at the beginning of this week, US authorities announced the receipt of about 800 thousand doses of the vaccine. However, they are not enough to vaccinate those most at risk of contracting the virus, and new doses will not arrive until October. Jynneos’ biphasic vaccine is only sufficient for a third of the 1.6 million gay and bisexual men considered by authorities to be most at risk.

Stephen Morrison, a public health expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said it would likely take 3.2 million doses of the vaccine to reach an at-risk population. He added that by the end of 2022, the country will not even have two million doses. Authorities now have over one million doses of the vaccine.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading outbreak of monkeypox to be a global health emergency. On July 30, the first death from monkeypox in Europe became known.