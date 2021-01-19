Within hours of Joe Biden taking office, the United States urged Australia to give up its force Google and Facebook to remunerate the media for its content, and warned of “long-term negative consequences” for consumers and businesses.

Canberra presented a project of “binding code of conduct” that supposedly will govern the relations between the mass media -which are in financial difficulties- and the giants that dominate the Internet, especially Google and Facebook.

This project, one of the most restrictive in the world, foresees multi-million dollar penalties in case of infringement and is directed to the “current thread” of Facebook and Google searches.

The two internet giants threaten for their part with limit your services to Australian netizens.

In a document sent to the Australian Senate, which is studying the initiative, the Office of the United States Representative for Trade denounces a project that will “exclusively target” two American companies “without having previously established a violation of Australian law or a market breach “.

“The US government is concerned that an attempt, through legislation, to regulate the competitive positions of certain players in a rapidly evolving digital market, to the obvious detriment of two US companies, will result in dire results“, indicates this document.

“There could also be long-term negative consequences for US and Australian businesses, as well as Australian consumers,” they argued.

This document dated January 15 considers that the arbitration process The mandatory provision in the draft to determine the compensation that would be paid to the media is “fundamentally unbalanced” in favor of these media, because it takes into account the cost of production, but not the cost generated for digital platforms.

It further alleges that the project “could raise concerns about Australia’s international trade obligations” as foreign media are not included in the offset process.

Australia’s “binding code of conduct” project could cost Google millions of dollars. Photo: AP.

The US government urges Canberra to suspend legislative work on this project, as well as the objective of applying it this year, to allow further research and the development, if possible, of a voluntary code of conduct.

The Australian initiative is being closely followed around the world at a time when media suffers in a digital economy where Facebook, Google and other big tech companies capture more and more advertising revenue. On the other hand, the project received the support of the Australian media.

The media crisis it was made worse by the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus. In Australia dozens of newspapers have closed and hundreds of journalists have been unemployed.

With information from AFP