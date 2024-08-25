Austin Extends Presence of Two US Carrier Strike Groups in Middle East

The Pentagon has announced the decision of the head of the department, Lloyd Austin, to extend the presence of two American aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East. It is noted that he spoke about this during a conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant, reports RIA Novosti.

“The Secretary has directed that two carrier strike groups remain in the region,” the US Department of Defense said.

Earlier, Austin noted Washington’s readiness to support Israel’s defense by protecting the Jewish state from “any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies.”

On Sunday morning, August 25, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had learned that Hezbollah was preparing to launch rockets into Israel and launched preemptive strikes in Lebanon. Following this, the country declared a state of emergency for 48 hours.