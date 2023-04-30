The U.S. Navy has extended the service life of the Los Angeles-class multipurpose nuclear submarine Alexandria until September 2025. This publication reported Breaking Defense referring to the representative of the army.

It is noted that earlier this month the submarine underwent a seven-month maintenance at the US Navy’s floating dry dock ARCO (ARMD-5)

“The Navy has been evaluating each of its Los Angeles-class submarines, which first entered the fleet in the 1970s, for several years to determine whether their service life can be extended,” the publication says.

The Pentagon calls on the maritime forces to have 66 multi-purpose submarines ready for operation, but even in the most optimistic scenarios, this requirement will not be met in the coming decades. To date, the Navy has only 50 submarines.

Earlier, on April 19, it became known that the US Navy was going to send $ 200 billion to the submarine construction program. It is assumed that by replenishing the arsenal of attack submarines, Washington expects to increase the level of its operations against Russia and China, but so far there have been no major changes as new submarines are deployed.

Reuters, citing a statement by Navy Commander Timothy Hawkins, reported on April 8 that the US Navy had deployed a nuclear submarine to the Middle East. The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transit through the Suez Canal on Friday.