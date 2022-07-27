Washington, USA.- USA prolonged the blocking to the import of wood of the Peruvian company Inversiones WCA, which it accuses of supplying itself with illegally felled trees, the government reported on Tuesday.

According to Office of the United States Trade Representativethe Timber Committee has ordered Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to continue to block any timber imports from WCA EIRL Investments (WCA) “due to illegally logged timber found in its supply chain.”

The government of the president Joe Biden “It is committed to combating illegal deforestation and keeping illegally harvested timber out of supply chains,” Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

CBP ordered to bar entry of any product shipment loggers produced or exported by WCA until the peruvian government demonstrate that the company complies with the rules governing the felling and the trade of wood.

The measure, taken in July 2019, expired this month.