Politico: US fears full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah

The administration of US President Joe Biden fears an escalation in relations between Israel and Hezbollah, the newspaper wrote Politico citing two American officials.

As the publication writes, one of the possible scenarios could be a full-scale war in the Middle East. The authors of the article specified that the American side assessed the latest events in the region as a new stage of Israel’s military campaign. One of the newspaper’s interlocutors allowed for the continuation of attacks in Beirut.

The US is negotiating with Israel to prevent further escalation. Despite concerns, Washington officially advocates a peaceful resolution to the conflict between the parties.

The publication also quoted John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, as saying earlier that “war on the Israel-Lebanon border is not inevitable, and we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent it.”

Earlier, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said that Israel’s operation with pager explosions in Lebanon was a signal of desperation. Johnson also accused the West of hypocrisy. In his opinion, if Hezbollah had sent a bunch of communication devices to the Israeli military and they had exploded in the hands of children, it would have been unanimously recognized as an act of terrorism.

In addition, on September 20, the Israeli army struck the Lebanese capital Beirut. Three powerful explosions thundered in the southern suburb of Dahiya. Israel struck near key facilities of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Later that day, Lebanon was reported to have fired more than 150 rockets at Israel, some of which were intercepted over the northern Israeli city of Safed.