US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed concern about China’s attempts to buy a Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich. This was reported in the press service of the State Department, reports TASS…

The conversation took place on August 26. As explained in the State Department, they are worried about “China’s malicious investments in Ukraine.” In particular, the efforts of the Chinese side to acquire Motor Sich are noted. In addition, Pompeo and Zelensky discussed the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the situation in Belarus and Ukraine.

On August 7, the prosecutor’s office of Ukraine arrested the company’s shares after announcing a joint application to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) by Chinese investors and the DCH group of Ukrainian businessman Alexander Yaroslavsky to buy a stake in the company.

The Motor Sich company claims that after the break in relations with Russia, they need sales markets, and China is one of them. However, the US is trying to dissuade Kiev from such a deal, suspecting that Beijing will gain access to significant defense technology.