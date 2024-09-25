São Paulo, 25 – US exporters reported the sale of 180,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, with delivery in the 2024/25 commercial year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Wednesday, 25.

The 2024/25 business year began on 1 September 2024.

U.S. exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tons or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tons or more to a single destination by the next day.



