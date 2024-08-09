São Paulo, 9 – US exporters reported sales of 100,000 tonnes of soybean meal to Colombia, with deliveries of 12,000 tonnes in 2023/24 and 88,000 tonnes for the 2024/25 commercial year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Friday, 9.

The 2023/24 business year began on September 1, 2023, while the 2024/25 season begins in September 2024.

U.S. exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tons or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tons or more to a single destination by the next day.



